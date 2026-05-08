Flash Flood Warning: 29 Thai Provinces Put on High Alert

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issues an urgent weather warning for the North, North-East, and South as heavy rains sweep the country.



The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for 29 provinces across Thailand, advising residents to brace for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and forest run-off from 8 to 10 May.

Emergency officials have been ordered to monitor weather patterns and water levels around the clock, with a specific focus on high-risk zones and areas already saturated by recent rainfall.

Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the DDPM, confirmed that the National Disaster Warning 'War Room' convened on 7 May to assess the risks. The current volatility is caused by a high-pressure system from China extending over the North-East and the South China Sea.

This cold air mass is colliding with moisture-laden southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand, creating conditions for severe downpours. In the Southern region, strengthening easterly winds are expected to further intensify the risk of sudden flooding.

