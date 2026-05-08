Flash Flood Warning: 29 Thai Provinces Put on High Alert

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issues an urgent weather warning for the North, North-East, and South as heavy rains sweep the country.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent warning for 29 provinces across Thailand, advising residents to brace for heavy rainfall, flash floods, and forest run-off from 8 to 10 May.
Emergency officials have been ordered to monitor weather patterns and water levels around the clock, with a specific focus on high-risk zones and areas already saturated by recent rainfall.
Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the DDPM, confirmed that the National Disaster Warning 'War Room' convened on 7 May to assess the risks. The current volatility is caused by a high-pressure system from China extending over the North-East and the South China Sea.
This cold air mass is colliding with moisture-laden southerly winds from the Gulf of Thailand, creating conditions for severe downpours. In the Southern region, strengthening easterly winds are expected to further intensify the risk of sudden flooding.
The 29 provinces currently under watch include:
Northern Region (15): Including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son.
North-Eastern Region (2): Loei and Chaiyaphum.
Southern Region (12): Including Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani.
The DDPM is urging the public to utilise the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile application for real-time updates and to monitor official government social media channels. The department’s 1784 emergency hotline remains operational 24 hours a day for those in need of immediate assistance.
To ensure public safety, the director-general issued the following guidance for those in at-risk areas:
Vigilance: Residents near foothills and waterways should monitor for natural warning signs, such as rapidly rising or discoloured water.
Structural Checks: Drainage pipes and flood barriers should be cleared of debris and mud immediately to prevent blockages.
Emergency Kits: Households are advised to prepare "grab-bags" containing essential food, medicine, drinking water, and waterproof pouches for vital documents.
Electrical Safety: In the event of flooding, residents must switch off main electricity cut-outs. Touching electrical appliances while wet or approaching submerged power lines is strictly prohibited.
Authorities have stressed that if an evacuation order is issued via SMS or the Cell Broadcast system, residents should follow instructions immediately, moving belongings, livestock, and vehicles to designated safe zones.