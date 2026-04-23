Summer storms to hit 56 provinces and Bangkok from April 23-25

THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2026
Summer storms to hit 56 provinces and Bangkok from April 23-25

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned 56 provinces and Bangkok to brace for summer storms, strong winds, hail and possible lightning from April 23-25.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warned 56 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions, as well as Bangkok, to prepare for thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and possible lightning between April 23 and 25.

Areas under surveillance for summer storms, thunderstorms and gusty winds during this period are as follows.

April 23, 2026

  • North: 3 provinces — Nan, Uttaradit and Phitsanulok
     
  • Northeast: 6 provinces — Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan
     
  • Central region: 4 provinces — Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

April 24, 2026

  • North: 15 provinces — Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani
     
  • Northeast: 19 provinces — Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
     
  • Central region: 15 provinces — Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

April 24-25, 2026

  • Bangkok.

April 25, 2026

  • North: 13 provinces — Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan and Uthai Thani
     
  • Northeast: 15 provinces — Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani
     
  • Central region: 17 provinces — Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, Trat, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. 

Teerapat Katchamat, Director-General of the DDPM, said the central disaster prevention and mitigation authorities had been monitoring weather conditions and assessing risk factors, while the Thai Meteorological Department had issued an announcement warning of summer storms affecting upper Thailand from April 23 to 25.

The DDPM had therefore coordinated with 56 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions, as well as Bangkok, and with regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas, to monitor the situation and prepare for possible impacts during the period.

Provinces were instructed to closely monitor the situation, weather conditions and risk trends, coordinate with local administrative organisations to warn people in vulnerable areas in advance, and prepare machinery, equipment and response teams to ensure they could respond immediately and assist residents.

People in high-risk areas have been urged to closely follow weather forecasts and official updates, strictly comply with warnings, and check that homes and other structures are secure and stable.

They were also advised to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near billboards or close to unstable structures, to reduce the risk of injury from collapse, and to remain alert to lightning strikes. Farmers were told to brace trees or provide cover to help protect crops from damage.

The public can follow disaster alerts through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. Those affected by disasters can report incidents and seek assistance via the Line account @1784DDPM or by calling the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.

In addition, the DDPM’s disaster alert report for Thursday (April 23) identified the following areas as facing daily risks:

  • Thunderstorms and strong winds (prepare for possible impacts): Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan
     
  • Thunderstorms and strong winds (close monitoring): Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon and Amnat Charoen
     
  • Extreme heat (close monitoring): Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi and Lop Buri
     
  • High tides in river mouths and low-lying coastal areas (close monitoring): Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Bangkok, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun
     
  • Air quality (PM2.5) at a level affecting health (prepare for possible impacts): Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Sukhothai, Phichit and Phitsanulok
     
  • Air quality (PM2.5) at a level beginning to affect health (close monitoring): Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Ratchaburi, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi and Samut Songkhram. 
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