Summer storms to hit 56 provinces and Bangkok from April 23-25

Teerapat Katchamat, Director-General of the DDPM, said the central disaster prevention and mitigation authorities had been monitoring weather conditions and assessing risk factors, while the Thai Meteorological Department had issued an announcement warning of summer storms affecting upper Thailand from April 23 to 25.

The DDPM had therefore coordinated with 56 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions, as well as Bangkok, and with regional disaster prevention and mitigation centres in at-risk areas, to monitor the situation and prepare for possible impacts during the period.

Provinces were instructed to closely monitor the situation, weather conditions and risk trends, coordinate with local administrative organisations to warn people in vulnerable areas in advance, and prepare machinery, equipment and response teams to ensure they could respond immediately and assist residents.

People in high-risk areas have been urged to closely follow weather forecasts and official updates, strictly comply with warnings, and check that homes and other structures are secure and stable.

They were also advised to avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near billboards or close to unstable structures, to reduce the risk of injury from collapse, and to remain alert to lightning strikes. Farmers were told to brace trees or provide cover to help protect crops from damage.

The public can follow disaster alerts through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application. Those affected by disasters can report incidents and seek assistance via the Line account @1784DDPM or by calling the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.

In addition, the DDPM’s disaster alert report for Thursday (April 23) identified the following areas as facing daily risks: