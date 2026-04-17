Storm hits Chaiyaphum — homes damaged as summer squall batters Ban Khai

A powerful summer storm swept through Chaiyaphum in the early hours of Thursday, leaving a trail of damage across homes, vehicles and public roads, as authorities warned that more severe weather is on the way across upper Thailand.
The storm struck Ban Khai market in Mueang district at around 5am on April 17, with strong winds causing widespread destruction. Rescue workers from the Sawang Khunatham Foundation reported extensive damage to residential properties, with roofs torn open and zinc roofing sheets blown away.
Large trees were uprooted and collapsed onto roads, blocking traffic routes, while several vehicles parked at homes were crushed under fallen trees.
The latest incident comes as the Thai Meteorological Department issued its sixth warning of the year on summer storms, cautioning that severe weather will continue to affect upper Thailand until April 20.
The department said the storms will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, possible hail and isolated lightning strikes in some areas.
Why the storms are intensifying
Meteorologists said the volatile weather is being driven by a combination of factors, including a high-pressure system from China spreading over the South China Sea, strengthening southerly and south-easterly winds across the Northeast and the East, and intense heat over upper Thailand.
The clash between hot and cold air masses is creating conditions for stronger-than-usual summer storms.
More areas at risk
The storm system is expected to hit the Northeast and the East first, before expanding to the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, and later the North.
Authorities are urging residents to remain on high alert as conditions can change rapidly.
Public warning
Residents have been advised to avoid open areas and stay clear of large trees, unstable structures and billboards during storms.
Farmers are urged to secure crops and protect livestock, while the public is also warned to take care of their health as weather conditions fluctuate sharply.