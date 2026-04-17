Storm hits Chaiyaphum — homes damaged as summer squall batters Ban Khai

A powerful summer storm swept through Chaiyaphum in the early hours of Thursday, leaving a trail of damage across homes, vehicles and public roads, as authorities warned that more severe weather is on the way across upper Thailand.

The storm struck Ban Khai market in Mueang district at around 5am on April 17, with strong winds causing widespread destruction. Rescue workers from the Sawang Khunatham Foundation reported extensive damage to residential properties, with roofs torn open and zinc roofing sheets blown away.



Large trees were uprooted and collapsed onto roads, blocking traffic routes, while several vehicles parked at homes were crushed under fallen trees.





The latest incident comes as the Thai Meteorological Department issued its sixth warning of the year on summer storms, cautioning that severe weather will continue to affect upper Thailand until April 20.

The department said the storms will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, possible hail and isolated lightning strikes in some areas.