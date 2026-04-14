Super Typhoon Sinlaku strengthens as Thailand braces for summer storms

Typhoon Sinlaku has intensified into a Category 5 super typhoon and is expected to bring light rain to Tokyo and nearby areas on April 15-16 as it moves eastwards over the sea to the east of Japan.
The typhoon is not expected to affect Thailand directly. In Thailand, April 14-15 is forecast to be generally hot to very hot, particularly in the North.
From April 16-20, summer storms are expected to hit some areas of the lower North, upper Central region and upper Northeast, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, lightning and hail in isolated districts.
In the South, there will still be isolated thunderstorms, while hot conditions are expected during the daytime.
Typhoon Sinlaku formed over the western Pacific Ocean as the fourth storm of 2026. It moved northwards before curving eastwards over the sea to the east of Japan.
The typhoon forecast is as follows: