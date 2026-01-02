Pacific typhoon season 2025: 27 named storms, most in six years, with multiple record-breaking events

The 2025 western Pacific typhoon season drew close attention after data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA)—the region’s main body for monitoring and naming storms—showed 27 named tropical cyclones for the year, the highest total since 2019. The figures underline a clear rise in weather volatility and intensity.

Of the 27 named storms in 2025:

27 reached tropical storm strength,

7 intensified into severe tropical storms,

8 developed into typhoons.

Among the typhoons, four were classified as very strong, and only one reached the highest category—known as a violent typhoon, defined as having sustained winds of 194 kilometres per hour or more.

The most intense typhoon of the season was Ragasa, recorded as the strongest storm in the western Pacific basin in 2025. It posted a minimum sea-level pressure of 905 hPa and a 10-minute sustained wind speed of 205 kilometres per hour. Ragasa was also the only storm of the year to reach the violent typhoon category, causing widespread damage and impacts.

The 2025 season also saw several new names used for the first time:

Co-May

Nongfa

Ragasa

Koto

They replaced older names—Lekima, Faxai, Hagibis and Kammuri—which were retired after the 2019 season due to the severe damage they caused, in line with international practice.

JMA’s numbering system for the year used codes such as Wutip (2501), meaning the first tropical cyclone of 2025.