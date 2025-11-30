Tropical Storm Deaths Top 600 in Southeast Asia, Over 4 Million Affected

Death toll climbs across Southeast Asia following rare tropical storm in Malacca Strait; officials report over 4 million affected in three nations.

The death toll has surged past 600 following devastating floods and landslides triggered by intense rains across three nations in Southeast Asia.

Officials confirmed the grim tally on Sunday as massive relief efforts continued for the over 4 million people affected and tens of thousands displaced over the weekend.

The large-scale destruction struck Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand after a rare tropical storm developed in the Malacca Strait, unleashing a week of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts, according to Reuters.

Indonesia reported the largest casualty figure with 435 dead, followed by 170 in Thailand, and three fatalities in Malaysia.

Though floodwaters have begun to recede, rescue and aid officials are still struggling to reach many isolated communities.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated across the three countries, with nearly 3 million affected in southern Thailand and 1.1 million in western Indonesia alone.

The region's crisis is compounded by a separate cyclone across the Bay of Bengal, where Sri Lankan authorities reported another 153 fatalities, 191 missing, and over half a million affected nationwide.