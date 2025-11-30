Central Vietnam races to secure boats and evacuate residents as Storm Koto approaches

GIA LAI — Provinces across Vietnam’s south-central coast are rushing to bring thousands of fishing boats to shore and move residents out of high-risk zones as Typhoon Koto, the country’s 15th storm this year, gathers strength offshore.

Meteorologists say the storm’s track and intensity remain uncertain, but its wide circulation, combined with a cold-air surge, could unleash more intense downpours from Da Nang to Lam Dong, which are already struggling to recover from recent historic flooding.

Officials fear that saturated hillsides could give way, triggering fresh landslides and flooding in low-lying communities.

In Gia Lai Province, the provincial government ordered close monitoring of storm bulletins and imposed tight controls on boats heading out to sea.

Local authorities were told to contact every vessel in the storm’s projected path and instruct captains, including those operating tourist and transport boats, to steer clear of dangerous waters.

Fishing communities were warned to maintain constant radio contact as winds strengthen.