Alleged South Korean's human trafficking kingpin captured in Vietnam

KHANH HOA — An alleged transnational fraud and human trafficking kingpin has been arrested in Khanh Hoa Province, fewer than eight months after he was placed under a wanted order by a South Korean court, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued for him as an especially dangerous offender.

On November 21, Khanh Hoa Provincial Police apprehended Yeo Sungjin, 37, a South Korean national, while he was hiding in a luxury apartment within the Muong Thanh Vien Trieu apartment–hotel complex in Bac Nha Trang Ward.

According to Interpol Red Notice A-4658/4-2025 requested by South Korea, Yeo was one of the key executives of a large romance scam and human trafficking ring operating out of a criminal compound in Bavet, Cambodia, near the Vietnamese border.

From August 2024 to February 2025, under Yeo’s direct command, a group of around 60 people used deepfake technology to create large numbers of fake social media accounts for attractive women, targeting men in multiple Asian countries.

The organisation operated by building romantic trust and luring victims into transferring money via fake travel websites, promising full refunds along with free flights and hotel stays, purportedly for trips together.