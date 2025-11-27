Vietnam disasters: 409 dead or missing, losses top $3.2 billion

Extreme rainfall and historic flooding had struck 13 river basins across the northern and central regions in recent months, inundating urban areas and low-lying zones from the north to the south, including Ha Giang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Ha Noi, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Dak and Khanh Hoa. Several areas were hit repeatedly in quick succession, creating compound disasters of overlapping storms, floods, flash floods and landslides that severely damaged infrastructure and threatened critical flood-control works.

The mid-November floods in central Vietnam alone killed or left 102 people unaccounted for. More than 200,992 houses were flooded, 119 national and provincial roads were submerged or blocked by landslides, and over 82,000 hectares of crops and 117,000 hectares of other plantations were damaged. Initial losses from that event were estimated at VND13.248 trillion (over $500 million).

According to the ministry, the final months of 2025 still pose a risk of major floods in the central region, particularly if the developing system becomes Storm No. 15 and moves towards the south-central coast, which is still reeling from the devastating floods. Local authorities are urged to continue recovery work while preparing for further severe weather.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment plans to strengthen forecasting capacity by expanding rainfall monitoring networks, improving heavy rainfall predictions, and producing detailed hazard maps down to the village level for flash floods and landslides. Authorities also aim to relocate households in high-risk areas, adjust farming practices to better align with natural conditions and upgrade vulnerable dykes, reservoirs and flood-control structures.

Other priorities include revising reservoir-operation procedures, improving infrastructure resilience, enhancing community-level disaster-response training and boosting communication so residents receive timely warnings.

The meteorological agency will continue expanding international cooperation and applying digital technologies for real-time disaster monitoring. Officials also plan to mobilise domestic and international support to help affected communities rebuild more safely and sustainably.

Cao Duc Phat, former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Chair of the Management Council of the Disaster Prevention Community Fund, said Việt Nam has endured a succession of natural disasters in recent years at record levels of severity. Preparedness, especially forecasting and early warning, plays a decisive role.

Although monitoring and storm-forecasting capacity have improved significantly, increasingly unpredictable disasters mean surveillance and warning systems are still struggling to keep pace, Phat noted.

He stressed that building region-specific flood-risk simulations is now essential. Both residents and authorities need tools showing how far flooding will spread with rainfall of 300 mm, 500 mm or 700 mm, and must be able to respond even during power outages or signal loss.

Some localities, such as the central province of Quang Ngai, have piloted this model and are continuing to refine it to better reflect real conditions.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network