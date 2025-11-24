Vietnam floods leave 102 dead or missing, hundreds of thousands of homes inundated

Relentless floods across the central and Central Highlands regions of Vietnam have caused exceptionally severe damage, leaving 102 people dead or missing (up by 34 from the day before), with thousands of homes inundated or destroyed, according to disaster authorities.

A report from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention, updated at 7 am on Sunday, shows 90 confirmed fatalities and 12 people still unaccounted for, a significant increase compared to 24 hours before – Saturday morning updates had the toll at 55 deaths and 13 missing.

Dak Lak Province has suffered the worst losses, with 63 deaths and eight missing. Khanh Hoa has reported 14 deaths and two missing, while Lam Dong has recorded five fatalities. Other localities with human losses from the floods include Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Gia Lai.

Initial economic losses are estimated at VND9.035 trillion (nearly US$343 million), roughly the same as the day before, though authorities expect the figure to rise as assessments continue when floods have eased.

Heavy rain continues in several areas, as forecasters expect very heavy rain in Hue, Da Nang and eastern Quang Ngai Province from November 23 to 25, with totals of 60 to 120mm and, in some areas, more than 250mm.

Rivers in Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and the Dong Nai basin are receding but remain high.

Flooding continues in parts of Dak Lak, where four communes and wards, including Hoa Xuan, Dong Hoa, Hoa Thinh and Hoa My, remain underwater. Khanh Hoa still has 87 households in Dien Dien and Hoa Tri affected, and Lâm Dong reports 127 inundated homes in Nam Da and Cat Tien.