Floods in central Vietnam leave 68 dead and missing, economic losses tops $340 million

Historic floods across the central and the Central Highlands region of Vietnam have left 68 people dead or missing, with preliminary economic losses estimated at more than VND8.98 trillion (over US$340 million).

As of 6 am Saturday, the disaster had claimed 55 lives and left 13 people unaccounted for, rising by 13 compared to the day before, according to the latest report by the Directorate of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Dak Lak suffered the heaviest loss, with 27 fatalities, followed by Khanh Hoa Province with 14, and Lam Dong and Gia Lai provinces with five each. The death toll also includes two each in Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang cities. Among the missing are eight people in Dak Lak, two in Khanh Hoa, two in Da Nang and one in Quang Tri Province.