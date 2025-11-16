Vietnam Unveils National Retail Strategy, Targeting 11.5% Annual Growth Rate

Hanoi commits to modernising its distribution network by 2030, leveraging e-commerce and ‘Green Logistics’ to secure its position as an ASEAN retail hub.

The Vietnamese government has launched an ambitious National Retail Market Development Strategy running until 2030, with a vision extending to 2050, aiming to transform its retail sector into a modern, sustainable engine of economic growth.

The strategy targets an average annual growth rate of 11 to 11.5 per cent for total retail sales of goods and services, aligning the sector with the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

The government views this as fundamental to building an efficient and lasting domestic distribution system.

Vietnam’s retail market is already attracting significant regional investment, and the government’s open approach to modern distribution methods has encouraged continuous expansion by foreign retail groups, underscoring long-term confidence in the economy.

Official figures reflect this momentum. Data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam shows that retail sales of goods and services reached 6,391 trillion Vietnamese Dong in 2024, marking a 9.0 per cent increase year-on-year. This expansion in domestic consumption is projected to continue.

