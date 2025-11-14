South Korea Pledges Digital Economy Support and Enhanced Security for ASEAN

Seoul commits to combat online scams and boost digital infrastructure as bilateral trade targets $300 billion annually.
South Korea has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to strengthen its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN, placing digital economy development and transnational crime prevention at the heart of bilateral cooperation, as the two regions prepare to mark 40 years of dialogue relations in 2029.
Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Eui-hae Cecilia Chung outlined the vision during an exclusive media briefing for journalists from 10 ASEAN member states on Thursday, emphasising Seoul's commitment to helping the region harness digital innovation whilst safeguarding against emerging cyber threats.
"The digital infrastructure gap in ASEAN needs to be shortened, and Korea can really support this," Chung told reporters, highlighting the transformative potential of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), which is expected to add approximately $2 trillion to the region's combined GDP by 2030.
Digital Economy: The New Frontier
South Korea's commitment to ASEAN's digital transformation encompasses a comprehensive suite of initiatives, from laying foundational hardware and developing talent to creating software and AI solutions.
The Digital Economy Agreement Leadership (DEAL) programme and the IDEAS project supporting women-owned micro, small, and medium enterprises represent flagship efforts in this domain.
"Only one-third of SMEs in ASEAN engage in digital business, online business, and that number should really go up," Chung noted, emphasising the untapped potential for cross-border e-commerce between the regions.
The deputy minister highlighted the uneven digital readiness across ASEAN member states as a key challenge, pledging Korean support to harmonise digital regulations, increase cross-border data flows, and strengthen e-commerce infrastructure.
"Nowadays data is money. We know that," she said. "More robust e-commerce will happen and it's just going to do incredible things for the region at the digital plane."
Tackling the Scourge of Online Scams
Acknowledging the proliferation of sophisticated online fraud operations across Southeast Asia, South Korea has launched a joint initiative with ASEANAPOL to combat online scam centres that have victimised citizens across both regions.
The Korean Foreign Ministry has also announced plans to establish training programmes to counter cryptocurrency theft and other digital crimes.
Chung praised Cambodia's cooperation in establishing a Korea Desk to manage cases involving Korean victims, whilst warning that artificial intelligence exploitation represents "only the beginning of these challenges that we will see".
"I think scam centres is only the beginning of these challenges that we will see," she said. "We'll need to really strengthen our cooperation and see how we can work together better, maybe pre-emptively, to ensure that these sorts of crimes do not proliferate the way they have been."
The security partnership extends beyond cybercrime, with the Korean Coast Guard planning to establish an academy exclusively aimed at capacity building for ASEAN partners, and defence forces exploring collaboration on disaster relief and rescue operations.
Thailand and Regional Trade Dynamics
Whilst Chung refrained from discussing individual bilateral relationships in detail, she acknowledged the critical role of ASEAN nations, including Thailand, in South Korea's economic strategy.
ASEAN currently stands as Seoul's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $192 billion in 2024, and the third-largest destination for Korean foreign direct investment at $8.21 billion last year.
Thailand, as one of ASEAN's largest economies, represents a crucial partner in achieving South Korea's ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $300 billion annually.
The country's strategic location, manufacturing capabilities, and growing digital economy position it as a key beneficiary of the enhanced partnership.
South Korean companies have historically used Thailand as a manufacturing hub, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, and the new focus on digital economy cooperation is expected to deepen these ties further.
The proposed upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area (AKFTA) and the development of an interface among customs systems could significantly benefit Thai exporters seeking greater access to Korean markets.
A Partnership Rooted in People
Beyond economic metrics, the relationship between South Korea and ASEAN has flourished through people-to-people exchanges.
ASEAN is the number one destination for Korean visitors, with 9.64 million Koreans travelling to the region in 2024, though only about 2 million ASEAN nationals visited South Korea in return – a disparity Seoul hopes to address.
"Trade volumes and investments – these are all very important, but at the core are the people," Chung emphasised. "What can we do together that will really have an impact on the wellbeing and the livelihoods and the opportunities in life that our citizens get to enjoy?"
The Korean government aims to increase two-way people-to-people flow to 15 million per annum through expanded scholarship programmes, vocational training opportunities, and cultural exchanges.
ASEAN nationals now comprise approximately 1.5 per cent of South Korea's population, representing the second-largest expatriate community in the country.
Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds
Chung acknowledged the complex geopolitical environment facing both regions, including tensions with major powers and the impact of global supply chain disruptions.
She emphasised that South Korea, as a middle-sized power, shares ASEAN's approach of maintaining dialogue with all partners rather than taking sides in great power competition.
"Confrontation will not solve difficult issues," she said. "I think we need to keep engaging with each other."
The deputy minister, who assumed her post just one week prior to the briefing, stressed that the new administration of President Lee Jae-myung remains fully committed to the "New Southern Policy" approach that prioritised ASEAN relations, even if the initiative may be rebranded.
"The philosophical groundwork is basically the same," she said, describing the current approach as a "throwback" to the successful policy framework established during the Moon Jae-in administration.
Looking Ahead
As South Korea and ASEAN approach their 40th anniversary of dialogue relations in 2029, both sides are positioning the partnership as a model for mutually beneficial cooperation in an era of uncertainty.
The focus on digital economy development, enhanced security cooperation, and people-centred initiatives reflects a maturing relationship that extends far beyond traditional trade metrics.
For Thailand and other ASEAN member states, South Korea's commitment represents an opportunity to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen protection against transnational crime, and tap into new markets – all whilst maintaining the region's characteristic approach of engaging constructively with partners across the geopolitical spectrum.
With the 40th anniversary milestone approaching and global uncertainties mounting, the enhanced Korea-ASEAN partnership signals a strategic recalibration towards future-oriented cooperation.
As Chung emphasised, the success of this relationship will ultimately be measured not in trade figures alone, but in its tangible impact on the wellbeing, livelihoods, and opportunities available to the 700 million people across both regions.