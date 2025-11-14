South Korea Pledges Digital Economy Support and Enhanced Security for ASEAN

Thailand and Regional Trade Dynamics

Whilst Chung refrained from discussing individual bilateral relationships in detail, she acknowledged the critical role of ASEAN nations, including Thailand, in South Korea's economic strategy.

ASEAN currently stands as Seoul's third-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $192 billion in 2024, and the third-largest destination for Korean foreign direct investment at $8.21 billion last year.

Thailand, as one of ASEAN's largest economies, represents a crucial partner in achieving South Korea's ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to $300 billion annually.

The country's strategic location, manufacturing capabilities, and growing digital economy position it as a key beneficiary of the enhanced partnership.

South Korean companies have historically used Thailand as a manufacturing hub, particularly in the automotive and electronics sectors, and the new focus on digital economy cooperation is expected to deepen these ties further.

The proposed upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Area (AKFTA) and the development of an interface among customs systems could significantly benefit Thai exporters seeking greater access to Korean markets.

A Partnership Rooted in People

Beyond economic metrics, the relationship between South Korea and ASEAN has flourished through people-to-people exchanges.

ASEAN is the number one destination for Korean visitors, with 9.64 million Koreans travelling to the region in 2024, though only about 2 million ASEAN nationals visited South Korea in return – a disparity Seoul hopes to address.

"Trade volumes and investments – these are all very important, but at the core are the people," Chung emphasised. "What can we do together that will really have an impact on the wellbeing and the livelihoods and the opportunities in life that our citizens get to enjoy?"



The Korean government aims to increase two-way people-to-people flow to 15 million per annum through expanded scholarship programmes, vocational training opportunities, and cultural exchanges.

ASEAN nationals now comprise approximately 1.5 per cent of South Korea's population, representing the second-largest expatriate community in the country.

Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds

Chung acknowledged the complex geopolitical environment facing both regions, including tensions with major powers and the impact of global supply chain disruptions.

She emphasised that South Korea, as a middle-sized power, shares ASEAN's approach of maintaining dialogue with all partners rather than taking sides in great power competition.

"Confrontation will not solve difficult issues," she said. "I think we need to keep engaging with each other."



The deputy minister, who assumed her post just one week prior to the briefing, stressed that the new administration of President Lee Jae-myung remains fully committed to the "New Southern Policy" approach that prioritised ASEAN relations, even if the initiative may be rebranded.

"The philosophical groundwork is basically the same," she said, describing the current approach as a "throwback" to the successful policy framework established during the Moon Jae-in administration.

Looking Ahead

As South Korea and ASEAN approach their 40th anniversary of dialogue relations in 2029, both sides are positioning the partnership as a model for mutually beneficial cooperation in an era of uncertainty.

The focus on digital economy development, enhanced security cooperation, and people-centred initiatives reflects a maturing relationship that extends far beyond traditional trade metrics.

For Thailand and other ASEAN member states, South Korea's commitment represents an opportunity to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen protection against transnational crime, and tap into new markets – all whilst maintaining the region's characteristic approach of engaging constructively with partners across the geopolitical spectrum.

With the 40th anniversary milestone approaching and global uncertainties mounting, the enhanced Korea-ASEAN partnership signals a strategic recalibration towards future-oriented cooperation.

As Chung emphasised, the success of this relationship will ultimately be measured not in trade figures alone, but in its tangible impact on the wellbeing, livelihoods, and opportunities available to the 700 million people across both regions.

