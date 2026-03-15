Chadchart uses ‘chemical DNA’ to trace Bangkok PM2.5, cuts severe days by half

PM2.5 figures improve sharply

Chadchart said the results had been significant. The number of days when pollution exceeded the standard, in the orange and red categories, fell by 45-50% compared with the previous year, while average daily dust levels overall declined by about 22%.

He added that burn spots in Bangkok had dropped by 44%, while nearby provinces such as Nakhon Nayok recorded a 25% decline. Part of that progress came from Bangkok’s support for farmers through free straw-compressing machines, allowing rice straw to be turned into income instead of being burned.

AI and real-time monitoring strengthen control

Alongside the chemical analysis, Bangkok has also intensified pollution controls through technology. Chadchart said the city introduced the Green List system, using CCTV and AI to detect lorries, while well-maintained vehicles and EVs are allowed to enter the city without restrictions during the dust season.

He added that Bangkok had also worked with China to install a “Superstation” capable of measuring pollution in real time, allowing officials to identify where incoming dust is coming from at any given moment.

Pollution remains a major threat

Despite the improvement, Chadchart warned that PM2.5 remained one of the biggest threats to Bangkok’s future. He said poor air quality could weaken the capital’s ability to attract talented people and investment, while pollution-related illness had already affected about 300,000 people and caused economic losses of more than 3 billion baht.

He said the lesson from this year’s campaign was that effective policy must be based on evidence. By pinpointing the source of pollution through chemical analysis, Bangkok had been able to target the problem more directly and achieve measurable results.