Thailand shine at Sanya 2026 with 28-medal Asian Beach Games haul

Thailand’s national team closed Sanya 2026 in style, finishing second in the Asian Beach Games 2026 medal table with 28 medals after the women’s beach handball team won a final bronze.

The Thai government is set to pay reward bonuses totalling more than THB32 million, while the closing ceremony of the Asian Beach Games 2026 in China will be broadcast live from 7pm Thailand time.

Thailand takes the Asian beach runner-up spot at Sanya 2026 as China tops the gold-medal table

The region’s largest water and beach sports event, “Sanya 2026” (6th Asian Beach Games 2026), has officially concluded in Sanya, Hainan province, China.

The Thai delegation put in a strong performance and maintained its place among Asia’s leading teams.

In the latest medal table as of Thursday (April 30, 2026), Thailand finished second with 28 medals, 10 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze.

Hosts China, were first, as expected, with 55 medals, 24 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze, while Iran was third, with their tally led by 9 gold medals.