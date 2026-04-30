Thailand shine at Sanya 2026 with 28-medal Asian Beach Games haul

Thailand’s national team closed Sanya 2026 in style, finishing second in the Asian Beach Games 2026 medal table with 28 medals after the women’s beach handball team won a final bronze.
The Thai government is set to pay reward bonuses totalling more than THB32 million, while the closing ceremony of the Asian Beach Games 2026 in China will be broadcast live from 7pm Thailand time.
The region’s largest water and beach sports event, “Sanya 2026” (6th Asian Beach Games 2026), has officially concluded in Sanya, Hainan province, China.
The Thai delegation put in a strong performance and maintained its place among Asia’s leading teams.
In the latest medal table as of Thursday (April 30, 2026), Thailand finished second with 28 medals, 10 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze.
Hosts China, were first, as expected, with 55 medals, 24 gold, 18 silver and 13 bronze, while Iran was third, with their tally led by 9 gold medals.
Medal summary for the 6th Asian Beach Games “Sanya 2026” as of Thursday (April 30, 2026)
Long-awaited final medal: Thai women’s beach handball team take bronze to close campaign
The main highlight on the final day was the women’s team event in beach handball.
Thailand faced Turkmenistan in the bronze-medal match and won decisively 2-0 sets, taking the bronze as the Thai delegation’s final medal and completing its mission at the Sanya Games on a high note.
Government rewards climb past THB32 million for Thai delegation
Following the dedication of the athletes and coaching staff, reward payments from the Thai government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the National Sports Development Fund and the Sports Authority of Thailand, have continued to rise.
The accumulated bonus total now stands at more than THB32.9325 million.
The sports associations with notable results were:
Viewers can share pride in the success of Thai athletes at the closing ceremony of the 6th Asian Beach Games on Thursday (April 30, 2026).
The Chinese hosts are said to be preparing a large-scale finale, with full light, colour and sound to mark the end of the event in the world-class tourist city of Sanya.
Free live viewing channels
Digital TV: T Sports 7, live from China
Online/mobile: TrueID app, T Sports 7 channel
The programme begins at 7pm Thailand time.