Sony's Ace robot takes AI table tennis into expert ranks in Tokyo

Sony’s AI research team has pushed robotics into new territory with Ace, a table tennis robot that has shown it can compete with, and at times beat, top human opponents in one of the fastest and most demanding physical sports.

The breakthrough was detailed in a study published on Wednesday in Nature, where Sony AI said Ace became the first robot to reach expert-level performance in a competitive physical sport.

Project leader Peter Dürr said the system combined high-speed perception, AI-based control and an advanced robotic platform to handle the split-second decisions and precision execution required in table tennis.

While ping-pong robots have existed since 1983, none had previously been able to genuinely challenge highly skilled human players.

Ace changed that by facing elite and professional opponents in matches conducted under International Table Tennis Federation rules and overseen by licensed umpires.

According to the study, Ace won three of five matches against elite players in April 2025, before losing two matches against professional players, the highest level in the sport.

Sony AI said the robot then went on to beat professional players in December 2025 and again last month.