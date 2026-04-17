Japan approves 60bn yen for Sony image sensor plant in Kumamoto

Japan's industry ministry said Friday (April 17) that it will provide up to 60 billion yen in aid for a state-of-the-art image sensor plant being built in southwestern Japan by Sony Group Corp.

The state aid is intended to help ensure a stable supply of semiconductors, designated as a specified important item under the economic security promotion law. The aid will be used for production and other facilities.

Image sensors are used for smartphone cameras and cameras for self-driving vehicles.