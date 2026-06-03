Emperor Naruhito attends island states ocean summit in Tokyo

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito took part in the opening ceremony of the Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday (June 3), as the meeting highlighted climate-related pressures on island countries.
The conference was the first international gathering centred on oceans and island nations.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended alongside representatives from other countries and Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon.
Delivering his address in English, the Emperor said: “I am deeply reminded of the importance of maintaining the delicate balance on Earth through the grand water cycle, where water is brought in from the sea and returns to the sea.”
Royal engagements with Crown Prince Haakon continued throughout the day.
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko met him earlier at their residence, while Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted him for dinner in the evening at the Imperial Palace.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]