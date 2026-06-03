Jangmi batters Japan, cutting power and grounding hundreds of flights

Japan faced widespread disruption on Wednesday morning, June 3, as severe tropical storm Jangmi brought heavy rain and strong winds across the country, affecting transport, businesses and electricity supplies.

Government spokesperson Minoru Kihara said during a regular press briefing that nearly 60,000 households had lost power so far.

He said the storm’s central pressure stood at 980 hPa (hectopascal).

“If you sense any danger, please do not hesitate to take early action to protect your lives,” Kihara said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Jangmi’s centre was located off Honshu, Japan’s central main island, and was moving northeast towards the greater Tokyo region.