Typhoon Jangmi triggers evacuations before reaching Kanto

Typhoon Jangmi is forecast to move close to Japan’s central Tokai region on Wednesday morning before approaching the eastern Kanto region in the afternoon, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday (June 2).

The sixth typhoon of the year was nearing the southern part of Kyushu in southwestern Japan on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency warned of stormy winds and high waves, while also urging caution over landslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers caused by heavy rain.

Jangmi is expected to move eastwards over the Kanto region after Wednesday night and become an extratropical cyclone by Thursday afternoon.