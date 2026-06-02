Malaysia targets online vape sales in youth protection drive

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has asked for four websites to be blocked as part of a wider enforcement campaign against online promotion and sales of smoking and vape products.
The action follows complaints on social media about vape-related advertising and sales that were suspected of breaching the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), the ministry said in a statement on June 1.
The ministry said it had reviewed 10 websites after receiving the complaints. Of these, four were referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for blocking under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), while the other six remain under investigation.
“We take the complaints raised on social media over online advertising and sales of vape products suspected of violating the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) seriously,” it said.
The enforcement drive, known as Ops Selamat PaPa, covers the manufacture, distribution and sale of all forms of smoking products.
“Following its increasing and widespread use, this operation was launched to protect the younger generation from the dangers of smoking products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping,” the ministry said.
The ministry said that, as of April 30, enforcement officers had conducted 34,903 operations after inspecting 683,704 premises nationwide.
The inspections resulted in 233,831 compounds being issued for compoundable offences. Another 4,226 investigations were opened for offences that cannot be settled through compounds.
In court proceedings, 398 cases are still ongoing, while 204 cases have been completed. Fines imposed in the concluded cases totalled almost RM1.2 million (S$387,000), the ministry said.
“We constantly monitor online advertising and promotion of tobacco products, including the sale of vapes. We wish to stress that there will be no compromise for those who violate laws,” it said.
The ministry also expressed appreciation to members of the public who had submitted information and complaints about breaches of health laws.
THE STAR/ANN