Malaysia targets online vape sales in youth protection drive

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has asked for four websites to be blocked as part of a wider enforcement campaign against online promotion and sales of smoking and vape products.

The action follows complaints on social media about vape-related advertising and sales that were suspected of breaching the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), the ministry said in a statement on June 1.

The ministry said it had reviewed 10 websites after receiving the complaints. Of these, four were referred to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for blocking under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), while the other six remain under investigation.