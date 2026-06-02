Thailand’s 40 restricted jobs foreigners cannot freely take up 

27 jobs fully prohibited for foreign workers

The first list covers 27 occupations that foreign nationals are not allowed to take up under any circumstances.

These include general labour, basic service work, basic skilled trades, driving, and certain types of retail and sales work. They also include personal services such as hairdressing, beauty services and traditional Thai massage.

These occupations are considered fully reserved for Thai nationals and are strictly off-limits to foreign workers.

Three professions allowed only under international agreements

The second list covers professions that foreign nationals may perform only if they are nationals of countries with relevant agreements or cooperation arrangements with Thailand, or if they qualify under applicable international frameworks.

These include certain specialised professions that require legal agreements between governments or must comply with Thailand’s international obligations.

Eight skilled or semi-skilled jobs allowed with conditions

The third list covers skilled or semi-skilled jobs that foreign nationals may perform only under specific conditions.

Foreign workers in this group must have an employer and comply with the requirements set by law. These may include specialised craft work, semi-skilled work and certain industrial jobs requiring specific labour skills.

Two jobs allowed only under MOU conditions

The fourth list covers jobs that foreign workers may perform only if they enter Thailand legally through the memorandum of understanding, or MOU, system or under government-to-government labour agreements.

Workers in this group must have a clearly identified employer and must be properly authorised under the relevant labour and immigration rules.