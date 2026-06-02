Thailand’s 40 restricted jobs foreigners cannot freely take up 

As debate over foreign workers and employment in Thailand continues to draw public attention, labour-related agencies are highlighting the list of occupations legally restricted for non-Thai nationals.
The rules fall under Thailand’s foreign labour framework, including the Foreigners’ Working Management Emergency Decree BE 2560 (2017) and its 2018 amendment. The law sets out work that foreign nationals are either fully prohibited from doing or may carry out only under specific conditions.
The restricted occupations are divided into four lists covering 40 work categories. The framework is intended to protect Thai workers, regulate the domestic labour market and help employers avoid unintentional breaches of the law.
The first list covers 27 occupations that foreign nationals are not allowed to take up under any circumstances.
These include general labour, basic service work, basic skilled trades, driving, and certain types of retail and sales work. They also include personal services such as hairdressing, beauty services and traditional Thai massage.
These occupations are considered fully reserved for Thai nationals and are strictly off-limits to foreign workers.
The second list covers professions that foreign nationals may perform only if they are nationals of countries with relevant agreements or cooperation arrangements with Thailand, or if they qualify under applicable international frameworks.
These include certain specialised professions that require legal agreements between governments or must comply with Thailand’s international obligations.
The third list covers skilled or semi-skilled jobs that foreign nationals may perform only under specific conditions.
Foreign workers in this group must have an employer and comply with the requirements set by law. These may include specialised craft work, semi-skilled work and certain industrial jobs requiring specific labour skills.
The fourth list covers jobs that foreign workers may perform only if they enter Thailand legally through the memorandum of understanding, or MOU, system or under government-to-government labour agreements.
Workers in this group must have a clearly identified employer and must be properly authorised under the relevant labour and immigration rules.
The designation of occupations reserved for Thai nationals is an important measure to protect the domestic labour market while ensuring that foreign labour is managed in an orderly and lawful way.
Relevant agencies have urged employers and workers to check the details carefully before any hiring takes place to avoid violations of labour law.
Those who breach foreign labour laws, whether workers or business operators, may face penalties including fines, imprisonment or the revocation of work permits. Such violations can have both short- and long-term consequences.