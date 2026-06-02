Thai Army Defuses Border Spat After Cambodian Troops Try to Block Razor-Wire Fence

The Royal Thai Army says the situation at Ubon Ratchathani has returned to normal after armed Cambodian troops pulled back from Thai deployment lines.

A border standoff between Thai and Cambodian troops was successfully defused on Tuesday morning after armed Cambodian soldiers attempted to obstruct Thai military personnel from installing security fencing along the frontier.

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, disclosed that the incident occurred at approximately 09:00 AM within the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Personnel from the Suranaree Task Force were conducting routine surveillance and fortifying their positions by laying down razor-wire fencing when the friction began.

During the operation, Thai forces detected five armed Cambodian soldiers crossing into the work area. The Cambodian contingent quickly swelled to roughly 20 personnel, who began shouting and actively attempting to block the Thai officers from continuing their work.

In response, Thai military personnel deployed strict de-escalation protocols, containing the perimeter and initiating immediate face-to-face negotiations to clarify the territorial facts. Following a tense two-and-a-half-hour standoff, the situation was resolved by 11:30 AM when the Cambodian troops agreed to pull back from the site.

