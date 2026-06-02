Navy denies Thai-Cambodian border reopening as 47 Cambodians set for repatriation

47 Cambodians to be returned through Ban Laem

In the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, through the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, will facilitate an Immigration Bureau operation to return 47 Cambodian nationals through Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi.

The Navy said the group had already gone through Thailand’s judicial process, received final court rulings and served their sentences.

The operation is being conducted in line with legal procedures and in cooperation with relevant law-enforcement agencies, it said.

The individuals had been convicted in various cases, including illegal entry, drug-related offences and other criminal offences.

Operation ‘not a border reopening’

The Navy stressed that the operation is part of its legal duty to return foreign nationals after they have completed their sentences.

It said the procedure should not be interpreted as the reopening of a border checkpoint or any relaxation of border-control measures.

The Navy added that the operation reflects systematic law enforcement while maintaining national security in line with international obligations.

Why the border remains shut

Thailand tightened controls along the Cambodian border in 2025 after tensions escalated following a fatal clash in an undemarcated border area in May that year. The two countries later agreed to return troops to previously agreed positions, but Thailand also reduced operating hours at several crossings, citing security concerns.

By late June 2025, the Thai military had closed land crossings with Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, with exceptions only for humanitarian cases such as medical emergencies, students and urgent matters approved by security officials. The restrictions were linked to the border dispute and efforts to tackle illegal scam centres operating in Cambodia.

Ban Laem, Ban Pakkad and Ban Hat Lek are among Thailand’s permanent border checkpoints with Cambodia, located in Chanthaburi and Trat. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also reaffirmed on May 24, 2026, that Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would remain closed.

Navy vows continued border security

The Navy said it would continue to protect and maintain security along the border at full capacity, while working with all relevant sectors to prevent illegal crossings and other forms of unlawful activity.

It also urged the public to rely on official information and avoid sharing unverified claims that could cause misunderstanding or affect confidence in border security operations.