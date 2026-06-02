Navy denies Thai-Cambodian border reopening as 47 Cambodians set for repatriation

The Royal Thai Navy has denied claims that border controls with Cambodia are being eased, saying checkpoints under its responsibility remain fully closed and that the planned return of 47 Cambodian nationals through Ban Laem checkpoint is a legal repatriation operation, not a border reopening.
Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Tuesday that false information had been circulating on social media about the management of border areas under the Navy’s responsibility.
He said the Office of the Navy Spokesperson had repeatedly clarified that the checkpoints remain “100% closed” and that strict border-control measures are still being enforced in line with the government’s security policy and instructions from relevant agencies.
Paraj said there had been no relaxation of border-control measures and no action taken outside the legal framework.
To ensure transparency and allow the public to verify the situation, the Navy has installed CCTV cameras livestreaming 24 hours a day via the Facebook page of the Navy spokesperson.
The livestream covers Ban Pakkad permanent border checkpoint, Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint and Ban Hat Lek permanent border checkpoint, allowing members of the public to follow the real-time situation in the areas.
The Navy made a similar clarification last week, saying limited crossings are allowed only for official law-enforcement, security or humanitarian missions under strict control, and do not amount to a general reopening of checkpoints.
In the afternoon of Tuesday, June 2, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, through the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, will facilitate an Immigration Bureau operation to return 47 Cambodian nationals through Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi.
The Navy said the group had already gone through Thailand’s judicial process, received final court rulings and served their sentences.
The operation is being conducted in line with legal procedures and in cooperation with relevant law-enforcement agencies, it said.
The individuals had been convicted in various cases, including illegal entry, drug-related offences and other criminal offences.
The Navy stressed that the operation is part of its legal duty to return foreign nationals after they have completed their sentences.
It said the procedure should not be interpreted as the reopening of a border checkpoint or any relaxation of border-control measures.
The Navy added that the operation reflects systematic law enforcement while maintaining national security in line with international obligations.
Thailand tightened controls along the Cambodian border in 2025 after tensions escalated following a fatal clash in an undemarcated border area in May that year. The two countries later agreed to return troops to previously agreed positions, but Thailand also reduced operating hours at several crossings, citing security concerns.
By late June 2025, the Thai military had closed land crossings with Cambodia to almost all travellers, including tourists and traders, with exceptions only for humanitarian cases such as medical emergencies, students and urgent matters approved by security officials. The restrictions were linked to the border dispute and efforts to tackle illegal scam centres operating in Cambodia.
Ban Laem, Ban Pakkad and Ban Hat Lek are among Thailand’s permanent border checkpoints with Cambodia, located in Chanthaburi and Trat. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also reaffirmed on May 24, 2026, that Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would remain closed.
The Navy said it would continue to protect and maintain security along the border at full capacity, while working with all relevant sectors to prevent illegal crossings and other forms of unlawful activity.
It also urged the public to rely on official information and avoid sharing unverified claims that could cause misunderstanding or affect confidence in border security operations.