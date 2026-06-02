Thailand Breeds Atlantic Salmon for First Time in Secret Project

Kasetsart University partners with PTT LNG to hatch 20,000 imported eggs using advanced cooling technology and artificial intelligence.

A quiet revolution is under way in the Thai seafood industry, as scientists attempt to breed Atlantic salmon in a tropical climate for the first time.

Reporting for Krungthep Turakij, journalist Panyalak Sriburin revealed that the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University has joined forces with PTT LNG Company Limited and leading aquaculture entities from Chile.

The historic research venture aims to establish a self-sustaining domestic supply of premium salmon, potentially reshaping Thailand’s food security landscape.

The ambitious initiative crossed a major milestone on 6 May 2026, when a shipment of 20,000 Atlantic salmon eggs arrived in Thailand from Chile.

Facilitated by ProChile, the Chilean government's export promotion bureau, the eggs have been placed into a high-tech facility to kickstart the initial phase of the research project.

The core objective is to determine whether premium-grade salmon can be successfully and economically produced locally under the "Made in Thailand" banner.