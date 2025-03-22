Japanese restaurants in Thailand amid rising Chinese competition

With low-price strategies and rapid expansion, Chinese restaurant chains are intensifying competition, forcing Japanese restaurant operators to adapt swiftly to maintain their market share.

According to Yoshinari Suda, Director of the Agriculture and Food Department at JETRO Bangkok, Japanese restaurants in Thailand will face fiercer competition in the coming years—not only from within their own segment but also from the fast-growing Chinese restaurant sector. Establishing a strong brand identity and aligning with evolving consumer preferences will be crucial for survival in this dynamic market.

A Kasikorn Research Center report estimates that Thailand’s restaurant industry reached THB545 billion in 2024, reflecting 8.9% growth. Full-service restaurants, including Japanese dining establishments, generated THB207 billion, marking a 6.9% increase. In 2025, the industry is expected to expand to THB572 billion (4.8% growth), while full-service restaurants are projected to reach THB213 billion, growing by 2.9%.

With rising competition, Japanese restaurants are adjusting their strategies, from launching promotions and price cuts to enhancing menu value. While the number of Japanese restaurants in Thailand continues to grow, the sushi restaurant segment has declined by 6.8%, primarily due to oversupply and heightened competition.

Consumers continue to prioritize quality and value, leading to a surge in the popularity of affordable yet high-quality ramen and sushi restaurants. Additionally, the increasing number of Thai travellers to Japan has heightened the demand for authentic Japanese flavours, further shaping market trends.