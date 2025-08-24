Thai seafood exports to US risk losing 4.8 billion baht this year

For Thai shrimp, an additional challenge looms as a new round of anti-dumping (AD) reviews is due on October 5 2025. At present, Thai shrimp faces an AD duty of 0.81%, which combined with the reciprocal tariff totals 19.81%.

One option under consideration is to settle with the petitioners via a Changed Circumstance Review (CCR), which would permanently eliminate the AD duty if Thailand pays US$10–12 million (about 350–420 million baht). This would reduce the effective AD rate to zero, though the outcome depends on the forthcoming review.

On the import side, Thailand buys fisheries products from the US such as salmon, Alaskan pollock and fresh or frozen tuna. Most are subject to duties between 0–5%, with frozen salmon already tariff-free and salmon fillets taxed at 5%.

However, the bulk of salmon imports come from Norway and Chile, with the US ranking third. US tuna accounts for just 0.33% of Thai tuna imports, meaning tariff reductions for US seafood are unlikely to flood the Thai market.

In the first half of 2025, Thailand’s fisheries trade totalled 187.22 billion baht, down 0.7% year-on-year. Exports were valued at 109.55 billion baht, imports at 77.66 billion baht, leaving a trade surplus of 31.88 billion baht.