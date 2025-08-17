NESDC to revise 2025 GDP forecast after US confirms 19% tariff on Thai exports

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) will announce on August 18, Thailand’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures and provide an outlook for the economy in 2025. The briefing will be delivered by NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan.

Thailand’s economy is expected to continue expanding in the second quarter, following 3.1% growth in the first quarter. The momentum is supported by strong exports, driven by manufacturers accelerating shipments to the United States ahead of Washington’s tariff hikes. In the first half of the year, Thai exports reached US$166.85 billion, an increase of 15%.

At its previous briefing, the NESDC revised down its 2025 GDP growth forecast from 2.3–3.3% (with a midpoint of 2.8%) to 1.3–2.3% (midpoint 1.8%), reflecting uncertainty over US trade measures.