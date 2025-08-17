NESDC to revise 2025 GDP forecast after US confirms 19% tariff on Thai exports

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) will announce on August 18, Thailand’s second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures and provide an outlook for the economy in 2025. The briefing will be delivered by NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan.
Thailand’s economy is expected to continue expanding in the second quarter, following 3.1% growth in the first quarter. The momentum is supported by strong exports, driven by manufacturers accelerating shipments to the United States ahead of Washington’s tariff hikes. In the first half of the year, Thai exports reached US$166.85 billion, an increase of 15%.
At its previous briefing, the NESDC revised down its 2025 GDP growth forecast from 2.3–3.3% (with a midpoint of 2.8%) to 1.3–2.3% (midpoint 1.8%), reflecting uncertainty over US trade measures.
For the upcoming revision, the agency may not adjust the forecast range but could narrow its assumptions, bringing the midpoint closer to 2%.
The adjustment aligns with similar downward revisions by other economic agencies, including the Bank of Thailand and the Fiscal Policy Office.
Meanwhile, clarity has emerged on the US reciprocal tariff rate for Thai exports, which has been set at 19%. Although slightly higher than the NESDC’s expectation of 18%, the rate is broadly in line with those imposed on regional competitors, easing some pressure on the Thai economy.
At the same time, export figures for the first half of the year have exceeded earlier projections by economic agencies.
Previously, economic agencies monitoring Thailand’s performance and producing forecasts have gradually revised up their GDP projections for 2025 as follows:
However, in managing the economy this year, the NESDC has emphasised six key priorities for steering Thailand’s economy in 2025: