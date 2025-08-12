NESDC outlines 10 global risks threatening Thailand’s path to high-income status

At a recent seminar on “Challenges to the Success of the National Strategy in Reforming Thailand’s Economy and Society,” Vitphiphon Tivatansakul, Policy and Planning Adviser at the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), addressed the opportunities and obstacles Thailand faces in its bid to become a high-income economy, highlighting both global risks and domestic threats that act as major constraints.

Citing the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024, Vitphiphon identified five severe risks projected to impact Thailand in the future:

Short-term risks (within two years)

Extreme weather — an environmental threat.

AI-generated misinformation and disinformation — a technological risk.

Societal polarisation — a severe social risk.

Long-term risks (within 10 years)