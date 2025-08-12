NESDC outlines 10 global risks threatening Thailand’s path to high-income status

At a recent seminar on “Challenges to the Success of the National Strategy in Reforming Thailand’s Economy and Society,” Vitphiphon Tivatansakul, Policy and Planning Adviser at the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), addressed the opportunities and obstacles Thailand faces in its bid to become a high-income economy, highlighting both global risks and domestic threats that act as major constraints.
Citing the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024, Vitphiphon identified five severe risks projected to impact Thailand in the future:
Short-term risks (within two years)
Long-term risks (within 10 years)
Vitphiphon also warned of domestic threats and structural constraints that could directly impact Thailand’s economic development:
Other limitations include Thailand’s heavy dependence on exports and tourism, making it vulnerable to external shocks; shortages of skilled labour; climate change and environmental challenges; and issues of public sector efficiency and governance.
“All of these are challenges Thailand must urgently address in order to move towards its goal of becoming a high-income country. Planning and proactive solutions are essential,” Vitphiphon stressed.