NESDC cuts GDP outlook to 1.8% amid risks from Trump’s tariffs

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), announced Thailand’s Q1 2025 GDP figures and the country’s economic outlook for the year on Monday, May 19. He stated that the Thai economy grew by 3.1% in Q1 2025, slightly down from 3.3% in Q4 2024. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 0.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Q1 growth was driven by government investment, merchandise exports, and public sector spending. However, both private consumption and private investment showed signs of deceleration. Private consumption grew by 2.6%, down from 3.4% in the previous quarter, with declines seen across all product categories.

Non-durable goods spending grew by 1.9%, slowing from 2.3%, mainly due to reduced spending on food and beverages. Service expenditure grew by 4.5%, down from 6.4%, reflecting a slowdown in spending on hotels, restaurants, and healthcare services. Semi-durable goods grew by only 0.9%, compared to 3.7% previously, led by weaker demand for clothing, footwear, and home furnishings.

Durable goods spending declined 1.4%, following a 9.5% drop in Q4 2024. Vehicle purchases were down 2.0%, compared to a 21.2% fall in the previous quarter.