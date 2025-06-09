Thai Economy: NESDC Warns of SME Job Losses and Graduate Unemployment Crisis

Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has expressed significant concern over the state of the nation's job market, particularly the impact of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) closures on employment and the increasing difficulty for recent graduates to secure work.

In its latest Q1 2025 Social Outlook report released on Monday, the NESDC noted a marginal decrease in the unemployment rate to 0.88 per cent from 1.01 per cent in the same period last year.

However, this figure masks underlying anxieties regarding job security and future employment prospects.

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the NESDC, presented the social situation findings for the first quarter of 2025, revealing that the total employed population stood at 39.4 million, a 0.5 per cent reduction year-on-year.

While agricultural employment remained stable, job numbers in non-agricultural sectors, including manufacturing, hospitality, and retail, saw a decline.

