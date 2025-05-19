Thai Government Pulls Back on 10,000 Baht Digital Handout Scheme Amid Economic Headwinds

The Thai government has announced a significant backtrack on its key economic policy, confirming the postponement of the much-discussed "10,000 Baht Phase 3" digital wallet handout scheme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira made the announcement following a meeting of the economic stimulus committee on Monday, citing the need to wait for a more favourable economic climate.

This decision comes as the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) forecasts a Thai GDP growth of just 1.8%, with expectations of further decline in the third and fourth quarters.

Pichai explained that the global economic slowdown, exacerbated by US tariff barriers affecting numerous countries, not just Thailand, necessitated a reassessment of the stimulus plan.

The 157 billion baht budget initially earmarked for the Phase 3 handout will now be redirected towards other economic stimulus measures.

This decision, he emphasised, was not taken in isolation, with both the NESDC and the Bank of Thailand reportedly advising a review of the cash handout.

Consequently, the government has resolved to allocate the funds to address pressing national issues, including water management for consumption, transportation infrastructure improvements encompassing high-speed and double-track railways, and road development.

Simultaneously, efforts will be intensified to stimulate the tourism sector, support exports, and enhance Thailand's overall competitiveness to boost employment.

