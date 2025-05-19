Thai Economy Shows Early Strength But Faces Headwinds from US Trade Measures

Thailand's economy demonstrated initial resilience in the first quarter of 2025, expanding by a solid 3.1%, according to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

This follows a 3.3% expansion in the final quarter of the previous year, suggesting continued momentum.

However, the NESDC is urging caution, warning businesses and the public to manage their finances carefully in anticipation of increasing economic volatility, particularly from impending US trade tariffs.

Seasonally adjusted figures revealed a more modest 0.7% growth in the first quarter compared to the preceding three months.

