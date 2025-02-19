Graduate unemployment surges as Thai jobless figures rise

Data from Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) highlights rising unemployment, particularly among university graduates.
The latest NESDC figures show 358,000 people are currently jobless, with degree holders accounting for the largest portion at 91,000.
Overall employment has fallen slightly to 40.11 million – a 0.4% drop from last year.
The Central region recorded the highest unemployment at 1.29 million, followed by the South (600,000), and Bangkok (530,000).
Thanawat Polvichai, president of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions of Thailand (APHEIT), reports that unemployment among new graduates has surged to 410,000.
"Even those with a bachelor's degree are finding it increasingly difficult to secure employment. Companies are hesitant to hire new graduates, and the situation is compounded by global economic uncertainties, including potential impacts from Trump 2.0 policies," he said.
The data reveals a striking pattern: more than half of the unemployed (168,000) have never held a job. The service and trade sectors account for the majority of experienced job seekers (96,000), followed by manufacturing (45,000) and agriculture (27,000).
A Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) study of over 221,000 job postings showed that only 22% are suitable for entry-level candidates, while the majority (38.3%) require 1-2 years of experience.
Sales and related positions are the most in demand, making up 18.8% of job postings, followed by management roles at 15.4% and business and financial positions at 15.1%. Office and administrative support roles comprise 12.1% of vacancies, followed by positions in computer and mathematics (7.2%), architecture and engineering (5.5%), food preparation and service (4.6%), arts and media (4.3%), installation and maintenance (3.4%), and transportation (2.5%).
Employers consistently emphasise four key skills across these sectors: English language proficiency, problem-solving capabilities, communication skills, and sales aptitude.
Tanit Sorat, Vice president of the Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry, says that while 12.08 million people are employed according to social security data – a three-month high – the situation for new graduates remains precarious.
"Of the 420,000 annual graduates, only about 254,000 enter the traditional job market. The remaining 160,000 either venture into self-employment or remain financially dependent on their parents," he said.
Government strategies to lift the slumping economy include the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme and tax incentives.
"The Finance Ministry is confident of economic growth in the third quarter. We have several mechanisms in place to stimulate the economy," Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said.
However, experts emphasise the need for structural changes to tackle employment issues. The TDRI wants the government to boost collaboration with educational institutions to promote internships and vocational training programmes that bridge the experience gap preventing graduates from securing their first job.