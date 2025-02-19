Graduate unemployment surges as Thai jobless figures rise

Data from Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) highlights rising unemployment, particularly among university graduates.

The latest NESDC figures show 358,000 people are currently jobless, with degree holders accounting for the largest portion at 91,000.

Overall employment has fallen slightly to 40.11 million – a 0.4% drop from last year.

The Central region recorded the highest unemployment at 1.29 million, followed by the South (600,000), and Bangkok (530,000).

Thanawat Polvichai, president of the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions of Thailand (APHEIT), reports that unemployment among new graduates has surged to 410,000.