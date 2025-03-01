Millions at risk of multidimensional poverty, reports NESDC



Despite significant progress in reducing poverty rates by more than half, Thailand faces a critical challenge as around 24 million citizens remain vulnerable to multidimensional poverty, according to the latest report from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

The comprehensive analysis of Thai social conditions reveals that while the nation has made remarkable strides in alleviating poverty over the past decade, complex challenges persist beneath the surface of these improving statistics.

Poverty Profile Shows Mixed Progress

Data from 2023 indicate that Thailand has 6.13 million people experiencing multidimensional poverty – representing 8.76% of the total population – a figure that demonstrates the country has successfully halved its multidimensional poverty rate since 2015.

However, a closer examination of the data presents a more nuanced picture. The NESDC categorises the nation's disadvantaged populations into three distinct groups: those experiencing financial poverty only, those facing multidimensional poverty only, and those struggling with both challenges simultaneously.

Of the 7.17 million Thais classified as poor in 2023, about 4.78 million face multidimensional poverty without financial hardship, while 1.04 million experience financial poverty exclusively.

Most concerning are the 1.35 million citizens – representing 18.8% of the total poor population – who contend with both financial difficulties and quality of life challenges, making their path out of poverty particularly arduous.

