Thai govt scraps 10,000-baht handout, redirects budget to new economic stimulus plan

The government has scrapped its plan to distribute 10,000 baht via the digital wallet programme—one of its flagship policies—and will instead reallocate over 150 billion baht toward a new economic stimulus plan.

This decision comes amid escalating global economic uncertainties caused by the trade war and the recent imposition of U.S. tariff measures, which have affected the global economy as well as Thailand’s exports and manufacturing sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira stated that the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee, chaired by the Prime Minister, will meet at Government House on May 19. The Finance Ministry will propose new measures to stimulate the economy and mitigate the impact of the U.S.'s reciprocal tariff measures, which are expected to affect domestic businesses over the next one to two years. The most affected sectors include exporters, supply chain businesses, and manufacturers facing an influx of cheap foreign goods.

“Despite the challenges, the government remains committed to achieving GDP growth of over 3% in 2025,” said Pichai. “Additional stimulus measures will be introduced, with a focus on tourism and real estate, to prevent potential risks in these sectors.”