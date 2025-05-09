Digital wallet in doubt as PM orders stimulus budget overhaul

Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the government will soon convene a meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee to review and revise Thailand’s overall economic stimulus strategy.

The move comes after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra tasked Pichai, in his role as committee chairman, with leading efforts to recalibrate the country’s economic plans in light of increasing global volatility and the impact of US tariff measures that have disrupted global trade flows.

The upcoming review is expected to lead to a complete reallocation of stimulus budgets, including a reevaluation of the government’s flagship digital wallet program.

According to Pichai, who also serves as Finance Minister, the revisions are necessary due to heightened uncertainty in international markets triggered by US tariff policy, which has had ripple effects on global trade dynamics.

Further pressure stems from a recent statement by credit rating agency Moody’s expressing concern over Thailand’s fiscal position. At the same time, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has formally advised the government to redirect spending toward investment-driven initiatives to help offset potential export vulnerabilities.

“I will not make these decisions alone,” said Pichai. “I’ve informed the committee and relevant agencies that we need to revise our spending strategies, including all ongoing projects such as the digital wallet initiative. Currently, we have a remaining budget of 157 billion baht that must be reconsidered in line with changing economic conditions.”