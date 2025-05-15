Third phase of digital wallet scheme still under review, says Paetongtarn

However, due to budgetary constraints and delays in app development, the scheme was initially rolled out in two separate phases using cash handouts.

First Two Phases Distributed in Cash

The first phase, in late September 2024, provided 10,000 baht in cash to state welfare card holders and people with disabilities.

The second phase, in late January 2025, extended the handout to individuals aged 60 and above.

The government had previously announced that individuals aged 16 to 20 would be the first group to receive the handout via digital wallet by the second quarter of 2025.

Paetongtarn: “Project Not Cancelled – We’re Seeking Best Approach”

“We are exploring the most effective way to stimulate the economy,” Paetongtarn said. “The project has not been cancelled, but we want to listen to input from all concerned agencies before proceeding.”

Shift in Focus: Broader Stimulus Over Age-Based Support

When asked if the current government might adopt a model similar to the co-payment scheme used by the previous administration, Paetongtarn responded:

“We have several economic stimulus projects that aim to support various groups. With the global economic slowdown, we must consider using resources to stimulate the entire economy, rather than focusing on just one age group. Initially, the focus was age-specific, but now we must look at the needs of the broader population.”

