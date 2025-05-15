Third phase of digital wallet scheme still under review, says Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra clarified on Thursday that the third phase of the 10,000-baht digital wallet handout scheme has not been cancelled, contrary to speculation. She stated that the government is still in the process of gathering feedback from relevant agencies to evaluate the project's benefits and drawbacks.
Paetongtarn insisted that the government has not terminated the initiative, but is instead conducting a comprehensive review. “We are still consulting all relevant government agencies. The project has not been terminated, despite reports to the contrary,” she said.
On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced that the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee will soon convene to reassess and revise Thailand’s economic stimulus strategies. The statement triggered media speculation that the government might halt the digital wallet programme.
During the general election campaign, the Pheu Thai Party pledged to distribute 10,000 baht via a digital wallet app to every Thai citizen aged 16 and above, as a key measure to stimulate economic growth.
However, due to budgetary constraints and delays in app development, the scheme was initially rolled out in two separate phases using cash handouts.
The government had previously announced that individuals aged 16 to 20 would be the first group to receive the handout via digital wallet by the second quarter of 2025.
“We are exploring the most effective way to stimulate the economy,” Paetongtarn said. “The project has not been cancelled, but we want to listen to input from all concerned agencies before proceeding.”
When asked if the current government might adopt a model similar to the co-payment scheme used by the previous administration, Paetongtarn responded:
“We have several economic stimulus projects that aim to support various groups. With the global economic slowdown, we must consider using resources to stimulate the entire economy, rather than focusing on just one age group. Initially, the focus was age-specific, but now we must look at the needs of the broader population.”