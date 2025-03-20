TDRI urges govt to halt digital wallet handouts, focus on economy

Somchai Jitsuchon, TDRI’s research director for inclusive development, said on Thursday that digital wallet handouts for teenagers aged 16-20 would have a weaker economic impact than the first phase, which targeted state welfare cardholders and vulnerable groups.

"If the government truly wants to boost the economy, it should abandon short-term stimulus measures and focus on solving structural economic problems," he said.

He suggested that the government should allow teenagers to use funds for acquiring knowledge, upskilling and reskilling—skills that would better align them with labor market demands.

While the short-term impact may be limited, he argued that long-term benefits would be significant, unlocking individuals' potential and strengthening the Thai economy.