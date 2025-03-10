Digital wallet scheme limited to youth aged 16-20

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared an update on social media following a March 10 meeting of the Subcommittee on Economic Stimulus. The discussion centered on fiscal policies to drive economic growth, focusing on government investment, private consumption, and exports.

She highlighted tourism as a key economic driver, referencing insights from ITB Berlin, which she attended. The event underscored opportunities to expand Thai agricultural exports to Europe and enhance collaboration between government ministries.

Paetongtarn expressed confidence that Thailand’s economy could exceed the Ministry of Finance’s 3% growth projection for 2025, citing public-private sector cooperation as a crucial factor.