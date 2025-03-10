Digital wallet scheme limited to youth aged 16-20

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared an update on social media following a March 10 meeting of the Subcommittee on Economic Stimulus. The discussion centered on fiscal policies to drive economic growth, focusing on government investment, private consumption, and exports.
She highlighted tourism as a key economic driver, referencing insights from ITB Berlin, which she attended. The event underscored opportunities to expand Thai agricultural exports to Europe and enhance collaboration between government ministries.
Paetongtarn expressed confidence that Thailand’s economy could exceed the Ministry of Finance’s 3% growth projection for 2025, citing public-private sector cooperation as a crucial factor.
"Today's meeting served as a platform for collaborative discussions, where various agencies proposed economic stimulus initiatives within their respective responsibilities. These initiatives adhere to relevant legal frameworks, aiming to both boost the economy in the short term and establish a sustainable long-term structure," Paetongtarn said.
A key proposal discussed was the digital wallet handout, which targets 2.7 million registered youth aged 16-20 to boost the digital economy and domestic spending.
Recipients will be required to use the funds via the “Tang Rat” app within their registered districts.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, along with Deputy Finance Ministers Julapun Amornvivat and Paophum Rojanasakul, later addressed the initiative. They emphasized the advantages of a digital wallet system in streamlining fund allocation and supporting economic data analysis for future policymaking.
Officials noted that digital distribution enhances financial oversight and reduces risks associated with past aid programs. The government is also considering expanding eligibility to older age groups following further evaluation.
Cash disbursements are expected by late Q2 or early Q3, with continuous assessments of fiscal discipline and long-term economic sustainability. The government will provide assistance for those without mobile access.