Finance Ministry to propose new THB 157 billion economic stimulus plan 

A source from the Finance Ministry has revealed that the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, will convene at 4:00 PM on Monday (19 May) at Government House to review its previous resolutions and reassess the allocation of the 157.4-billion-baht budget earmarked for economic stimulus, in light of changing economic conditions.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Finance Ministry, stated that the Prime Minister has tasked the ministry with re-evaluating how best to utilise the central budget to ensure maximum effectiveness and benefit for Thailand under the evolving economic landscape.

He said the ministry has been coordinating with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the Budget Bureau in drafting a proposal for the revised budget allocation. It will be presented to the subcommittee in the morning of 19 May, followed by submission to the main board, chaired by the Prime Minister, in the afternoon.