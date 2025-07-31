Thailand’s human capital at a crossroads, warns new UNICEF–NESDC report

These challenges carry over into later life. While most young people finish compulsory education, a significant number of children and young people don't continue to upper-secondary education.

Among Thais aged 25–34, only 59 % have completed upper-secondary education. The dropout rate is particularly high among young men, youth with disabilities, and those from poor or non-Thai-speaking households.

For those who enter the workforce, the situation is also troubling. Less than 3 % of employed adults in Thailand have received further training beyond formal education. In addition, less than 12 % express a desire for training. Even among those who do receive training, the benefits are often limited, with only 39 % finding employment after completing training courses.

The report also noted a mismatch between education and employment. Over half of the workforce has qualifications that do not align with the demands of their jobs, wasting valuable potential and reducing overall productivity.

Meanwhile, around 12.5 % of young people aged 15–24 in Thailand are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Young people from low-income families and those with disabilities are particularly vulnerable.

The report identifies several bottlenecks undermining Thailand’s human capital development. These include limited social assistance for low-income families, inadequate support for vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities and non-Thai speakers, inefficient resource allocation in education, misalignment between education, skilling programmes and labour market needs, and widespread psycho-social barriers such as low motivation, poor mental health, and lack of support in learning environments.

Speaking at the launch event, Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary General of the NESDC, said,” Systematic investment in human capital development is not merely a strategically sound long-term investment; it is an essential investment for propelling the nation towards sustainable growth.”

Also speaking at the launch event, David Daly, Ambassador of the European Union to Thailand, said in his remarks, “investing in human capital is not just important, it is essential for sustaining growth, reducing inequality, and building resilience to future shocks.”

The report outlines key recommendations, including expanding inclusive social protection, tailoring education and training to meet diverse learner needs, reforming resource allocation to promote equity and efficiency, aligning curricula with labour market demands, and increasing investment in mental health and learner well-being.

“The evidence is clear, and the solutions are within reach. What Thailand needs now is bold, inclusive policy action that puts children and young people at the centre of social and economic policies.” Kim added.