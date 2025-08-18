Myanmar Border Closure Cripples Thai Exports Worth Billions

Exporters and businesses along the Thai-Myanmar border are facing a severe crisis after Myanmar authorities suddenly closed the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

The closure, reportedly ordered to seize control of trade revenues, has brought the flow of large goods to a halt and is threatening trade worth an estimated 130 billion baht.

On 18 August 2025, officials in Myawaddy, Kayin State, opposite Thailand's Mae Sot district, unexpectedly shut the border crossing to all large vehicles and commercial goods.

The move came without any prior warning to Thai authorities, including customs officials in Mae Sot.

According to reports, the order originated from the capital, Naypyidaw, as part of a crackdown aimed at redirecting border trade profits to the central government.

For years, a significant portion of this revenue has benefited various ethnic armed groups, including the Border Guard Force (BGF), the dominant military force in the area.

Myanmar's government is now seeking to re-establish control and increase its own income.