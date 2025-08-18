Myanmar Airstrike Kills 24 in Bombing of Mineral Hub

An airstrike by the Myanmar Air Force has reportedly killed 24 civilians and injured dozens more in a bombing of a community in Karenni State, according to a senior source from the Karenni Army (KA).

The attack, which took place on 17 August 2025, involved two YAK-13 fighter jets dropping two 500-pound bombs on the Law Kaw Hlo village, a known mineral production hub.

According to the KA source, the airstrikes unfolded in two separate waves. The first bomb was dropped at 7:45 AM, striking an old, uninhabited hospital building. Two local residents were injured in that initial blast.

The second and more devastating attack occurred at noon, when a bomb was dropped on a residential community located in a mountainous area. That single strike resulted in 24 deaths and left more than 30 people injured.

The Maw Chi area, where the village is located, is a significant economic zone for the Myanmar military, known for its production of minerals such as antimony, tin, tungsten, and copper.

The area has been attacked by aircraft no fewer than 10 times, with a large number of casualties, which led to the closure of the mineral production industry late last month.