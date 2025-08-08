Myanmar signs deal with Washington lobbyists to rebuild US relations

According to documents submitted under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the DCI Group signed the agreement with the ministry on July 31, the day Myanmar's military nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government ahead of a planned election.
Myanmar's leadership, under military chief Min Aung Hlaing, seized power in a 2021 coup. Later that year, an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired to represent Myanmar in Washington and other capitals stated that he had ceased his work due to US sanctions on the generals, which prevented him from being paid.
The US Treasury Department, the DCI Group, the US State Department, and Myanmar's Washington embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment when asked whether US sanctions would affect the agreement between the Myanmar ministry and the DCI Group.
The formation of an interim government signals no change to the status quo in Myanmar, with Min Aung Hlaing maintaining control over all major levers of power as acting president while retaining his position as chief of the armed forces.
He has shown eagerness to engage with US President Donald Trump's administration after years of isolation. When Trump threatened new tariffs on Myanmar's US-bound exports this month as part of his global trade offensive, he did so in a signed letter addressed personally to Min Aung Hlaing.
The general responded by praising Trump for his "strong leadership" while requesting lower rates and the lifting of sanctions. He also expressed his readiness to send a negotiating team to Washington, if needed.
Trade, Natural Resources
According to the FARA filing, the DCI Group "shall provide public affairs services to (the) client with respect to rebuilding relations between the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the United States, with a focus on trade, natural resources, and humanitarian relief."
The filing was signed on August 1 by DCI managing partner Justin Peterson, who served in the previous Trump administration, and another managing partner, Brian McCabe.
Reuters reported last year that the FBI has been investigating the DCI Group over its alleged role in a hack-and-leak operation that targeted hundreds of its client Exxon Mobil's biggest critics.
The DCI Group has denied the allegations that it commissioned the hacking operation, stating that it directs all its employees and consultants to comply with the law.