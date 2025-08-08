Myanmar signs deal with Washington lobbyists to rebuild US relations

According to documents submitted under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the DCI Group signed the agreement with the ministry on July 31, the day Myanmar's military nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government ahead of a planned election.

Myanmar's leadership, under military chief Min Aung Hlaing, seized power in a 2021 coup. Later that year, an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired to represent Myanmar in Washington and other capitals stated that he had ceased his work due to US sanctions on the generals, which prevented him from being paid.

The US Treasury Department, the DCI Group, the US State Department, and Myanmar's Washington embassy did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment when asked whether US sanctions would affect the agreement between the Myanmar ministry and the DCI Group.