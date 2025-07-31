Myanmar Junta Lifts Emergency Rule Ahead of Controversial December Vote

Myanmar's ruling junta declared an end to the country's state of emergency on Thursday, a move that accelerates preparations for a December general election.

The upcoming poll has already drawn sharp criticism from international monitors and faces a boycott from several opposition factions.

"The state of emergency is abolished today in order for the country to hold elections on the path to a multi-party democracy," announced junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun in an audio message distributed to reporters.

He further stated that "Elections will be held within six months," referring to the December timeframe.

The military first imposed emergency rule in February 2021 when it overthrew the civilian government led by democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi. This coup ignited a multi-front civil war that has since claimed thousands of lives across the nation.

The 2021 declaration granted the military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, ultimate authority over the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government. However, in recent months, he has presented the idea of elections as a potential pathway out of the protracted conflict.

State media reported on Thursday that the military junta has established an 11-member commission, chaired by Min Aung Hlaing himself, to oversee the forthcoming election.

According to MRTV, Min Aung Hlaing is expected to retain effective control of the country in his capacity as interim president during the electoral process.

