Myint Swe, President under Myanmar\'s junta, dies, state broadcaster reports

The 74-year-old former general died in hospital on the morning of August 7, according to MRTV. He became the nominal president after the arrest of the incumbent, Win Myint, and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, both of whom have been detained since the coup.

Myanmar has been embroiled in turmoil since the coup, which triggered a civil war, with the military fighting to suppress a rebellion and facing accusations of widespread atrocities, which it denies.