Myint Swe, President under Myanmar\'s junta, dies, state broadcaster reports

The 74-year-old former general died in hospital on the morning of August 7, according to MRTV. He became the nominal president after the arrest of the incumbent, Win Myint, and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, both of whom have been detained since the coup.
Myanmar has been embroiled in turmoil since the coup, which triggered a civil war, with the military fighting to suppress a rebellion and facing accusations of widespread atrocities, which it denies.
Before becoming the figurehead president, Myint Swe served as vice president under Myanmar's quasi-civilian government. The junta relied on him to sign decrees, lending a veneer of legitimacy to its rule.
In July of last year, Myint Swe was placed on medical leave, with his duties assumed by junta leader and military commander Min Aung Hlaing.
Last week, the military nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government in preparation for a planned election, but Min Aung Hlaing continues to control the country in his role as acting president.
In the wake of Myint Swe's death, the National Defence and Security Council declared a national mourning period from August 7 to August 9, with the Union of Myanmar’s flag flown at half-mast in remembrance. Myint Swe's funeral will be held as a state ceremony.