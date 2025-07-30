Floodwaters inundate parts of Myawady for a second time due to rising Moei River levels

The Thaungyin River rose over three feet above the danger level this morning. As a result, streets in various neighbourhoods — including Ward (5), the lowland area near Tharyarpin Gate, the sandbank area of Ward (2), and Khon Sar Win — are now flooded. Even higher ground areas, such as School Street in Ward (2), the area surrounding Moke Kot Market in Ward (3), and the area near Basic Education High School No. 2, are also submerged.
A resident living near Moke Kot School in Ward (3) said, “Just yesterday, we cleaned and moved things from the ground floor. We’re still tired from that. Now we’ve had to move belongings upstairs again today. The ground floor is already underwater. We've moved our car and motorcycle to a friend’s house in a higher area. Since the rain is continuing, the water level may rise even further.”
A flood victim currently staying at the rescue camp in Taura Monastery said, “Yesterday, on July 26, we went back home thinking the danger was over and even cleaned it. But since the area around Khon Sar Win and Pulae Road is very low, now even the upper floor of our house is submerged.”
Although some flood rescue camps had closed on July 27, they have since been reopened. Relief efforts — including food, shelter, and healthcare support — are being led by the Myawady District Administrator and implemented by the Disaster Management Committee.
Under the guidance of the committee, temporary shelters have been set up at several monasteries: Dhamma Yan Aung Dhammayon, Dhitthanaung Dhammayon, Heman Oo Monastery, Taura Monastery, Kyakhattaw Monastery, Phar Chauk Kaung Monastery, and Weipula Monastery. Over 3,000 displaced people are currently taking refuge at these locations.