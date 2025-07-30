Floodwaters inundate parts of Myawady for a second time due to rising Moei River levels

The Thaungyin River rose over three feet above the danger level this morning. As a result, streets in various neighbourhoods — including Ward (5), the lowland area near Tharyarpin Gate, the sandbank area of Ward (2), and Khon Sar Win — are now flooded. Even higher ground areas, such as School Street in Ward (2), the area surrounding Moke Kot Market in Ward (3), and the area near Basic Education High School No. 2, are also submerged.

A resident living near Moke Kot School in Ward (3) said, “Just yesterday, we cleaned and moved things from the ground floor. We’re still tired from that. Now we’ve had to move belongings upstairs again today. The ground floor is already underwater. We've moved our car and motorcycle to a friend’s house in a higher area. Since the rain is continuing, the water level may rise even further.”