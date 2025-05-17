120 years strong: Seafood and skyways unite Thailand and Norway

Adding to the momentum of the partnership, Phi-roon Sakulthong, Team Lead Nordics for Thai Airways, announced the launch of the ‘From Sea to the Sky’ campaign, marking 20 years of collaboration between Thai Airways and Seafood from Norway.

He revealed that starting July 1st, 2024, Thai Airways will begin operating flights to Oslo using the Airbus A350-900, offering both business and economy class options.

This expansion coincides with Thai Airways’ 65th anniversary and the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Norway.

Phi-roon emphasised Thai Airways’ vital role in seafood cargo transport, noting that 90% of the airline’s cargo capacity from Norway to Thailand consists of seafood, with approximately 15-18 tons transported daily.

The airline’s distribution network extends beyond Thailand to key markets in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

The collaboration aims to maintain the freshness and safety of high-quality seafood products while strengthening economic cooperation, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Adding further insight into the robust bilateral relationship, Axel Blom, President of the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce, presented a comprehensive overview of trade and tourism ties between Norway and Thailand.

Blom highlighted that since 2000, trade between the two nations has grown eightfold, reaching a total volume of 39 billion baht in 2024.

Thailand holds a 54% share of this trade, with the remainder representing Norwegian exports to Thailand.

He identified three key pillars underpinning this growth: seafood exports from Norway, which accounted for 55% of Norway’s exports to Thailand in 2024; specialized fertilizer production by the Norwegian company Yara, a legacy tracing back to King Rama V’s interest in nitrogen-based fertilizer technology; and Thailand’s leading role in Southeast Asia’s manufacturing of oil drilling platforms and wind farm equipment, notably through Abell’s production of transforming stations for British households.

Blom also discussed the evolution of seafood trade under the ‘three nineties’ principle: since 2010, the share of fresh seafood exports has surged from 10% to 90%, with 90% of these being salmon and trout and 90% consumed raw in Thailand—underscoring Thai consumers’ preference for fresh, high-quality seafood.

On tourism, Blom noted that Norwegian visitors to Thailand reached 110,000 in 2023, slightly below pre-pandemic levels, but expected to rise with Thai Airways International’s daily flights to Oslo. Meanwhile, Thai tourism to Norway is expanding, particularly during winter months, with March 2024 seeing a record influx of visitors drawn to Northern Norway’s winter experiences and the Aurora Borealis.

The event was attended by Thea Martine Ottmann, Chargé d'Affaires at the Royal Norwegian Embassy, who echoed the importance of people-to-people ties and the growing cooperation across business, tourism, and culture.

As both nations celebrate their shared journey, "From Sea to Sky" stands as a powerful symbol of enduring friendship, one that continues to grow with every flight, every meal, and every meaningful connection made across borders.