Thaksin set for full release under royal pardon, avoiding Sept 9 wait

Agencies expected to process EM removal

The Department of Corrections and the Department of Probation are expected to proceed with the formal steps after the decree takes effect, including updating Thaksin’s legal status, removing the EM bracelet, and issuing the relevant release or clearance documents.

The development means Thaksin will no longer have to wait until the original end date of his parole period on September 9 to be free of the remaining sentence. In legal terms, he would be discharged from the sentence rather than merely released under conditions.

How Thaksin reached parole status

Thaksin, 76, returned to Thailand in 2023 after years in self-exile and was sentenced in corruption and abuse-of-power cases linked to his time as prime minister. His original eight-year sentence was later commuted to one year by royal clemency.

In September 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that his previous hospital stay could not be counted as properly served prison time, requiring him to serve the one-year term. He was later approved for parole after serving the required portion of the sentence, with the Justice Ministry taking into account his age, behaviour in prison and low risk of reoffending.

Thaksin was released on parole on May 11 and returned to his Chan Song La residence, but remained under probation conditions and EM monitoring until the sentence’s scheduled expiry on September 9. The new royal pardon decree now removes that waiting period, clearing the way for his full release ahead of schedule.